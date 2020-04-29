While other parts of the country still have a tough go of it in terms of lockdown and quarantine, we here in PEI appear to be on the cusp of gradually being able to ease out of some phases of our current situation, and little, by precious little, move toward what a new normal will look like for the foreseeable future. It’s incumbent on you and me to join together and do one thing ... listen to the experts and don’t blow it. It can all be rolled back in the blink of an eye.
Soon enough though, like bears who have hibernated through a long winter, we will emerge from our homes. We will begin to see things we haven’t seen in a long, long time. Like neighbours. For some, it’s been six, maybe eight weeks since we said hello in person. To avoid awkward situations with them, I’ve come up with a few things you should NOT say when sparking up your first conversation in awhile.
First, try to avoid weight references. Lines like “whoa, I see getting groceries was never a problem for you guys” or “gee, I didn’t realize you guys were able to stockpile so much food before the quarantine was announced” won’t get you any points. I mean watching movie after movie and series after series requires snacking. Not just snacking. Serious snacking. Is 10-12 pounds serious? Asking for a friend.
Next, avoid hair references. Saying things like “the 1970s called and want their hairstyle back” won’t keep you any friends. Something like “was that a salad bowl your wife used when she cut your hair?” isn’t necessary. And by all means avoid “sorry, I always thought bangs were supposed to be cut straight across.” And if this situation presents itself, do not, I repeat do not, say “I don’t remember you being bald when all this started.”
Avoid ‘all’ hair references just to be super safe. Many men will emerge thinking they look like Grizzly Adams. They don’t. But take it from me, you’re not going to help the situation by saying “that beard will look great once it grows in” or “I can see why I’ve never pictured you as a beard type of guy.” Please, if you see a friend with a new beard. Just go with it. Laugh in private later.
Avoid comments about clothes. “Did the zipper break on that jacket?” Not appropriate. “Did you notice you were missing a couple of buttons on that shirt?” Asking for trouble. “I can always remember you wearing a belt with those shorts.” Need I say more?
These are some of the specific things you should not say. But in addition to that, there are many individual topics you should not talk about at this time. They include, but are not limited to: landscaping, the empties in the garage, whose dog did ‘that’ come from, car washing, the NHL season, in-person shopping at Sobeys, future bridge tolls, what happened to Carole Baskin’s husband ... you know, the usual.
