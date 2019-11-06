It was all about celebrating community volunteers last weekend at the Eastern Kings Community Centre where 100 people gathered to recognize the many volunteers in their commitment to the betterment of the community.
In particular four groups, Eastern Kings Fire Department, Community Council, Senior Neighbours as well as the staff and board of Eastern Kings Community Centre, were singled out for their many contributions.
Often times individuals belong to more than one of the organizations, said organizer Charlie MacDonald who is himself past president of both the fire department and the community centre and still sits on both boards.
“It is important to appreciate the things people do,” Mr MacDonald said.
The dinner is held every couple of years.
