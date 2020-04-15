Eastern PEI’s two ferry services, Northumberland’s Wood Island’s, PEI to Caribou, Nova Scotia and Souris, PEI to Cap-aux-Meules, Madeleine Islands are deemed essential services.
The Souris service is continuing pared-down operations since PEI closed its borders to non-essential travel earlier this month and the Wood Islands ferry is scheduled to begin crossings on May 1.
Employees with Northumberland Ferries have been on the job since early March preparing the MV Holiday Island and MV Confederation for service, Don Cormier, VP, Operations and Safety Management, said.
“We are grateful for and proud of the efforts and sacrifices of many employees that are committed to serving our communities in these challenging circumstances,” he said.
“In many cases, they are leaving their families to work in Nova Scotia where the ships are located during this time of year and need to comply with self-isolation directives when they come home.”
“These preparatory operations measures have been put in place to ensure social distancing, personal protective equipment is used when appropriate and staff have been added to increase cleaning/disinfection procedures.”
Passenger service for the Souris to Cap-aux--Meles run was suspended on March 28 at the request of the Quebec Transport Minister after PEI and New Brunswick closed their borders to nonessential travel, Vanessa Loignon, spokesperson for CTMA, said.
“CTMA Vacancier, now replacing CTMA Ferry, continues its three crossings per week in April, for the delivery of essential merchandise and to transport the workers who works for companies with priority activities,” Ms Loignon added.
Operation plans are adjusted on an ongoing basis in response to developments related to the COVID19 pandemic, Mr Cormier said.
“We plan to start service on May 1, 2020 and are developing procedures to enable safe travel on the ferries in accordance with recently announced Transport Canada regulations - as our sister company Bay Ferries Limited did on our Saint John - Digby service before such measures were required by law,” he said.
Protocols are being developed for passengers, once the service is in operation.
“New measures that can be expected include, but may not be limited to, health pre-screening, reduced passenger capacities to enable social distancing, options to stay in your vehicles if so desired, increased cleaning and disinfection procedures and the suspension of non-essential onboard services, like restaurants and gift shops,” Mr Cormier explained.
“Our objective is to keep our customers and employees safe and to support our communities and the economy during this difficult time.”
Tourist traffic on the Madeleine Island route normally ramps up in June.
Ms Loignon said people are understanding because of the crisis situation.
“For now, no date is set when exactly the passenger transportation service will be operational again,” she said.
“Reservations for April, May and June are not cancelled for the moment, but no new reservations are being taken.
“CTMA follows the government’s measures and will communicate with its clients as soon as the passenger transportation service is possible again,” she added.
If interprovincial restrictions are lifted before the end of June, CTMA could return to passenger transport service with public health guidelines in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.