Margaret Tesselaar represented Mothers of Canada at Monday’s service in Montague. Mrs Tesselaar was escorted to the cenotaph to lay a wreath by Montague Legion President Brian Rector. Heather Moore photo
Father Brian MacDougall offered prayers during the 2019 Remembrance Day Ceremony in Morell. Snow showers didn't deter the more than 350 people of all ages gathered to pay respects to Veterans in the event hosted by Morell Legion Branch No. 26. On the right is Owen Parkhouse President of the Branch. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Approximately 200 people attended the Cardigan Remembrance Day service. Veterans present in the parade salute at the end of the ceremony remembering all those who fought for our country in past armed conflicts.
