On a regular Thursday, mid-morning, Daniel Naddy would be sitting in Charlie Trainor’s Grade 12 biology class at Montague Regional High School. He would be learning about topics such as genetic continuity; evolution, change and diversity or maybe even about reproduction.
Daniel is far from the classroom thse days but he now has ample time to care for his sheep.
“Right now I have lambs coming so I’ve been at the barn pretty well all the time lambing,” says Daniel, who started his own small farm of 14 ewes and 20 cattle.
Like students across the Island, Daniel hasn’t been in a classroom since March Break when the Public Schools Branch cancelled in-classroom schooling.
The move recommended by PEI’s Chief Public Health Officer, Heather Morrison, and supported by Premier Dennis King, was made to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Teachers, however, are offering their students education from a distance.
For the most part, teachers post assignments and communicate with parents and students through an online learning platform on devices made available to students who otherwise can’t access the online classroom.
Daniel, who is enrolled in a biology, chemistry and math course this term, says his teachers have been assigning him about two hours of work per class, per week.
For Daniel that equates to about one day of school work per week.
“It’s making the schoolwork pretty light,” he says.
Daniel appreciates the time he is able to spend, for instance, out in the barn but he does see a downfall.
“It’s definitely going to make it a challenge next year at university.”
Daniel plans to attend the pre-veterinary medicine program at UPEI in the fall.
“I feel like the teachers are doing a good job of giving us the main aspects we need to know. It’s definitely a different experience from having a teacher there and having classmates asking questions you might not think about.”
John VanDyke is both the principal and a Grade 6 math teacher at Southern Kings Consolidated School.
“Usually parents send kids to school and they’re with us for six and a half hours a day, not including after-school activities they are engaging in,” says Mr VanDyke. “There is no comparison between that face-to-face meeting and what we’re doing now.”
“But the situation dictates how it has to happen so we make the best of it.”
Mr VanDyke says he has been in touch with students and parents on a daily basis by a variety of means.
“Learning is still happening,” he says. “Whether it’s Google Classroom or Facebook, there are a variety of different ways for teachers, parents and students to meet.”
“Parents are snapping pictures of kids’ work. The teachers are responding to the kids and what they are doing. They are providing students with some formative assessments and guidance so they can improve or identify something they might want to concentrate upon.”
Some students and parents at his school don’t have adequate internet access. In these cases, Mr VanDyke has arranged for parents to pick up printed resources and teachers have been contacting the parents and students by phone.
While Mr VanDyke says he hasn’t collected information about participation rates school-wide, he does see about a 90 percent participation rate from the students he teaches.
There are key learnings kids need to have before moving on to the next level, he says. These are all introduced and concentrated on throughout the first two thirds of the school year before March Break.
“Right now what you have,” says Mr VanDyke, “is teachers online or on whatever platform they choose to use, reinforcing those foundational learnings.”
Olivia MacAulay is a Grade 7 student at Souris Regional School.
“It’s definitely been a little bit easier,” Olivia says about the schoolwork she is assigned. “Not that hard of stuff has been given. We’re just pretty much doing review on what we’ve done the whole year.”
For example, in English class students were assigned to read novels and answer questions about the stories.
“For science we’re kind of just doing experiments,” Olivia says. “We did one where we put sugar in water at different temperatures to see which one dissolved first.”
She has also done a variety of math work and questions can be answered through a private conversation with her teacher online, through Google Classroom.
“At first I was happy, but now I want to go back,” Olivia says. She misses her classmates and the social aspects of school.
“I kind of miss going places and playing sports.”
Olivia usually plays ringette, basketball, soccer and lacrosse.
Jana Furness’s two daughters are respectively in Grade 3 and 6 at Montague Consolidated School. Both her daughters are enrolled in the French immersion program.
“Their teachers are really great, they’ll send me English instructions and they’ll send the little ones French instructions,” says Ms Furness, who adds she hasn’t had a problem helping her kids so far.
Her youngest daughter’s teacher emails Ms Furness and communicates with her through Google Classroom.
“She’s assigned math, a reading and a writing program and then she’s encouraged to do physical activity every day and record it,” says Ms Furness.
Her youngest daughter gets five questions a day. These are forwarded on Monday and don’t have to complete until Friday.
“It gives us lots of time to find the right couple of hours to get her settled down to do it,” says Ms Furness, who then uploads the work to Google Classroom for feedback.
Ms Furness says her older daughter, Delilah, is relatively self-sufficient and communicates with her teacher directly through Google Classroom.
Delilah has also been keeping in touch with classmates and is able to socialize a bit through online group chats and Facetime.
“It’s nothing new, for both of them,” says Ms Furness about the assignment content. “It’s all stuff they’ve done throughout the year, they’re mostly just reviewing things.”
“The teachers are so available,” says Ms Furness, “They email us, they gave us their phone numbers, they are available eight to four, Monday to Friday and they encourage us to contact them.”
Stacey Newell’s daughter is in Grade 6 at Montague Consolidated School and her son is in Grade 10 at Montague Regional High. She says having her kids home has amplified her appreciation for her kids’ teachers.
“They’re worth their weight in gold.”
Ms Newell says it can be challenging being stuck in the house all day so she doesn’t want to push her children too hard with schoolwork.
“I don’t want to get in a fight
“The first thing is to make sure the kids are happy. I don’t want to overwhelm them. If we’re having a good day we might get more done, on another day we might not get so much done.”
Ms Newell says her daughter, who has special needs, appreciates the read-out-loud and activity sessions teachers have been posting online every day.
“Every morning at ten o’clock, she’s excited to see who will be reading or doing an exercise.”
Ms Newell has also taken the time to do some projects such as baking with her kids, which she sees as a valuable learning opportunity.
“Home-based learning will continue to be the main learning component for the remainder of this school year,” announced PEI’s Education Minister, Brad Trivers, at a press conference last week.
Mr Trivers explained that, beginning May 11, schools including Souris Regional and Montague Schools will reopen to allow a handful of modified, in-class programs to take place.
This will allow respite care for students with priority needs, extra help for high school students and small-group student-teacher meetings for students enrolled in any school level from kindergarten to Grade 12.
