Meeting COVID-19 new academic, mental health and safety requirements are all on the to-do lists of principals Robyn MacDonald and Dave Stewart as they look forward to students returning to school five days a week this fall.
“We’re so excited the kids are coming back to school but at the same time we want everyone to be safe,” Mr Stewart, principal of Bloomfield Elementary School said.
Plans are subject to change depending on the status of the pandemic on the Island and directions from the Chief Public Health Office and school staff are busy organizing the final details and pieces of their plans.
“One of the big things is the cohorts,” said Ms MacDonald who is principal at Montague Regional High School. To minimize interactions between people and to help with possible contact tracing needs, students and staff will be organized into groups which include a maximum of about 50 students and staff.
There are 430 students attending Montague High. Class sizes at the school can reach 30 students and they change classes four times a day.
“That’s what we’re sort of knee-deep in right now,” Ms MacDonald said, “trying to create cohorts so that it makes sense and students are in as many courses together as possible.” In some cases, students from different cohorts will attend the same class. In these situations, seating arrangements in the class will help keep cohorts separate.
There are 267 students attending Bloomfield Elementary and class sizes range from about 15 to 25 students. Mr Stewart said creating cohorts there won’t be as complicated. Students stay in the same classroom with their teacher for most of the day.
Buses
Mr Stewart acknowledges, cohorts will unavoidably mix when students gather on a bus.
“In a way, the bus itself is going to become kind of a cohort,” he said.
Only students on the bus list will be allowed on. Non-medical masks will be strongly encouraged as will alternate transportation options when possible.
Masks are encouraged for all students and staff when physical distancing isn’t possible, especially among staff and students in grade 7 to 12.
Almost half of Island bus routes involve a transfer. Brad Trivers, Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning, said schools are working to reduce that number so interactions with other students will be kept to a minimum. Bus drivers will be tasked with pre-screening students in the morning and additional cleaning and disinfecting protocols.
Students at all schools will arrive, depart, recess and transition between classes at staggered times to help reduce interactions.
Subject matter
Both principals said course content will not be affected.
“All of those things that we would normally offer at the elementary level are going forward,” Mr Stewart said.
Key learning components will be focused on early in the school year in case of any further COVID-19 disruptions.
Ms MacDonald said the only time a student might not be placed in a requested course (including art, music, physical education and trades courses) is if a class is full, just like other years.
“We’re doing our best to make sure that students aren’t disadvantaged because of this,” Ms MacDonald said.
She intentionally scheduled some classes like music for the second semester.
“We’re hoping that at that time, there will be fewer restrictions,” she added.
Extracurricular activities like music ensembles and leadership groups will be able to go ahead following some limitations and guidelines. Extracurricular school sports will be paused at the beginning of the school year. Mr Trivers said he is hopeful that no sports will be completely cancelled this year and arranging a safe, possibly modified, fall sports season is not out of the question.
Catching up:
academics and student health
With a nearly six-month absence from classrooms coupled with the stresses of a pandemic, Ms MacDonald is expecting students to arrive with a wide range of academic abilities and states of mental and physical health.
“Some students really engaged in home learning and some students didn’t or couldn’t for a myriad of reasons,” she said. There will be some students that will struggle coming back with mental health.”
She indicated the curriculum will be compacted to offset time missed and teacher assessments will be key in helping students move along in their learning.
Schools will have a chance to request staff resources from the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning once they have identified what they need, this September. To address COVID-19 related needs, the government has conditionally approved more funding through the contingency fund for 49 full time equivalent (FTE) teachers, 6 FTE bus drivers, 1.2 FTE counselling consultants, 62 FTE cleaners, 10.57 FTE education assistants and youth service worker and 31 FTE administrative support workers.
“We’re looking at the staff we have and identifying any hotspots, or larger classes where if we had another portion of teaching time, then maybe that would help,” Ms MacDonald said.
“We’re really looking forward to September,” she said, “We might run into some speed bumps but we’re pretty confident that we have a good team in place to navigate that as best we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.