Staff at Elliott’s General Store in Bothwell didn’t skip a beat when COVID -19 restrictions descended on PEI in mid March.
Elliott’s is an essential business and an intricate part of the larger community, said owner Rusty Elliott.
“We just tried to be very diligent in what we were doing, in keeping everything clean and sanitized and most people were very respectful,” he said.
It was important to provide home delivery as well as curbside pickup options to ensure everyone had what they needed.
“Some people were a little nervous and we made sure everyone was comfortable,” Mr Elliott said.
“We were busier than usual in March and April.”
People were buying not only more groceries and supplies, but the orders were larger as well.
People were staying at home and that leads to people looking for things to do. Mr Elliott said for many that seemed to be baking.
He noticed a huge increase in flour sales and yeast.
“I think people were looking for stuff to do with their kids and (baking bread) is something different to do.
“And I think everybody around here is going to have a nice garden this year because we sold a lots of seeds and garden supplies.”
Right around the same time, Elliott’s, which is also a hardware store, began carrying a new line of Para paints.
It was win-win all around.
“It worked out perfect, everybody was painting,” Mr Elliott said.
“Everybody around here doesn’t like to be still, they like to be working,” he added chuckling.
Although Renew PEI has begun and Islanders are able to move around with a bit more freedom these days, Mr Elliott said the store is still quite busy as fishing season has brought more people into the most easterly area of PEI.
Elliott’s also has gas pumps.
“Our gas sales were down because nobody was going anywhere, but grocery and hardware were up so it pretty well evened itself out,” Mr Elliot said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.