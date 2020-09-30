In response to a recent opinion piece by Chris McGarry in The Eastern and West Prince Graphics:
We live on an island with a finite amount of land and water. Municipal and provincial governments are sorely lacking in vision, and current planning procedures that prop up the status quo (“the way we’ve always done it”) thus breaking their covenant with the people whom they serve.
We all, as citizens, suffer from the deliberate exclusion in the decision-making processes that affect us, the land, the water and our living earth directly. It’s time to end complacency and get involved in an exciting citizen’s alliance that is growing as we speak.
Barb McDowall,
Charlottetown
