Souris Regional 2020 Awards
Student Council Award - Mallory Harris, Sarah Carter & Jenny Chaisson
Band
Most Improved Junior: Evan Keenan, Bailey Townshend
Most Valuable: Isa MacPhee, Gloria Flynn
Most Improved Senior: Lexie McKinnon, Emily Peters
Most Valuable: Chloe LaBrech, Mia MacAdam
Yearbook
Ava Grace L’Esperance, Brenna MacDonald, Rae Matheson, Skylar Osmond & Myah Veld
Soccer
Girls Intermediate - Most Improved- Abigail Ching
Sportsmanship - Bailey Townshend
Coaches Award - Emma Jackson, Katelyn Keenan & Sophie McNally
MVP - Abby MacAdam & Trinity Roche
Boys Intermediate Most Improved - Mason Hennessey
Sportsmanship - Lucas MacDonald
MVP - Manraj Singh
Senior Girls Most Improved - Rosslyn Townshend
Sportsmanship - Chloe LaBrech
MVP - Georgia Fraser
Senior Boys Rookie: Sam Hebert
Most Improved - Drew Chapman
Sportsmanship - Craig Steadman
MVP- Kiernan Rodgers
Volleyball
Intermediate Girls Most Improved - Haley Lutz
Sportsmanship - Jill Bruce
MVP - Jenny Chaisson
Senior Girls
Most Improved - Mallory McCormack
Sportsmanship - Jenna Croucher
MVP - Julie Bruce
Basketball
Intermediate Girls’ Most Improved - Abby MacAdam
Sportsmanship - Cassie Campbell
MVP - Jenny Chaisson
Intermediate Boys Most Improved - Mitchel White
Sportsmanship - Carson Gregory
MVP - John Haley & Jesse Osmond
Senior Girls Most Improved - Georgia Fraser
Sportsmanship - Chloe LaBrech
Rookie of the Year - Jillian Power
MVP - Sinead O’Neill
Senior Boys Most Improved - Nathan Bailey
Sportsmanship - Daniel McIntosh
MVP- Isaac Chaisson & Matthew Antle
Coaches Award - Dawson Campbell
Track & Field 2019 - Tori Jayne Chapman & Emily Peters
Cross Country - Caleb Roche
Grad Class Award - Jenna Croucher, Skylar Osmond
Junior Female Athlete of the Year - Jenny Chaisson
Junior Male Athlete of the Year - Jesse Osmond
Senior Female Athlete of the Year - Georgia Fraser, Chloe LaBrech & Brooklyn MacInnis
Senior Male Athlete of the Year - Matthew Antle & Steven Acorn
Athletic Association - Julie Bruce & Daniel McIntosh
Volunteer of the Year - Mallory Harris
Teacher Advisor of the Year - Mr Nathan Paton
