Souris Regional 2020 Awards

Student Council Award - Mallory Harris, Sarah Carter & Jenny Chaisson

Band

Most Improved Junior: Evan Keenan, Bailey Townshend

Most Valuable: Isa MacPhee, Gloria Flynn

Most Improved Senior: Lexie McKinnon, Emily Peters

Most Valuable: Chloe LaBrech, Mia MacAdam

Yearbook

Ava Grace L’Esperance, Brenna MacDonald, Rae Matheson, Skylar Osmond & Myah Veld

Soccer

Girls Intermediate - Most Improved- Abigail Ching

Sportsmanship - Bailey Townshend

Coaches Award - Emma Jackson, Katelyn Keenan & Sophie McNally

MVP - Abby MacAdam & Trinity Roche

Boys Intermediate Most Improved - Mason Hennessey

Sportsmanship - Lucas MacDonald

MVP - Manraj Singh

Senior Girls Most Improved - Rosslyn Townshend

Sportsmanship - Chloe LaBrech

MVP - Georgia Fraser

Senior Boys Rookie: Sam Hebert

Most Improved - Drew Chapman

Sportsmanship - Craig Steadman

MVP- Kiernan Rodgers

Volleyball

Intermediate Girls Most Improved - Haley Lutz

Sportsmanship - Jill Bruce

MVP - Jenny Chaisson

Senior Girls

Most Improved - Mallory McCormack

Sportsmanship - Jenna Croucher

MVP - Julie Bruce

Basketball

Intermediate Girls’ Most Improved - Abby MacAdam

Sportsmanship - Cassie Campbell

MVP - Jenny Chaisson

Intermediate Boys Most Improved - Mitchel White

Sportsmanship - Carson Gregory

MVP - John Haley & Jesse Osmond

Senior Girls Most Improved - Georgia Fraser

Sportsmanship - Chloe LaBrech

Rookie of the Year - Jillian Power

MVP - Sinead O’Neill

Senior Boys Most Improved - Nathan Bailey

Sportsmanship - Daniel McIntosh

MVP- Isaac Chaisson & Matthew Antle

Coaches Award - Dawson Campbell

Track & Field 2019 - Tori Jayne Chapman & Emily Peters

Cross Country - Caleb Roche

Grad Class Award - Jenna Croucher, Skylar Osmond

Junior Female Athlete of the Year - Jenny Chaisson

Junior Male Athlete of the Year - Jesse Osmond

Senior Female Athlete of the Year - Georgia Fraser, Chloe LaBrech & Brooklyn MacInnis

Senior Male Athlete of the Year - Matthew Antle & Steven Acorn

Athletic Association - Julie Bruce & Daniel McIntosh

Volunteer of the Year - Mallory Harris

Teacher Advisor of the Year - Mr Nathan Paton

