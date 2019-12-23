Santa’s big day draws near and with the malls and post offices working through a flurry of people, perhaps take a moment to reflect on the good fortune of having warm houses to come home to.
Right now there are folks in shelters throughout the province who are working full-time on minimum wage, yet they must resign themselves to shelters because of the state of housing on PEI.
These shelters, which provide an invaluable service for those in need of help getting back on their feet, also have extensive waiting lists. Lists of people falling on hard times, people unable to afford rent, trying to recover from addictions, people without a front door to open into a home of their own.
At a recent Three Rivers Committee of Council meeting Mike Redmond of the Bedford MacDonald House said a good portion of those residing in the men’s shelter were from our neck of the woods. An exact number couldn’t be confirmed because most of the shelter residents don’t have a fixed address.
It’s no surprise that housing in PEI is in dire straits, yet there was not much to have been brought into legislation during the most recent, and short, sitting of the house.
Housing is not an easy fix but government may want to hasten efforts to alleviate the issue.
A study by the Montague Rotary Club, published in the October 1 Eastern Graphic, showed the number of houses on the market declining over the past 10 years while the average price has almost doubled.
A worrying trend spreading over various parts of the country is the notion for young people that owning your own home is out of reach simply due to rising costs.
So as we nestle in with our loved ones this holiday, remember there are those not as fortunate to have a place that’s cozy and welcoming or our own.
Sean MacDougall
