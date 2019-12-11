This past week, the days have been filled with the decoration of trees, abundant garland and the hanging of the prettiest set of ornaments from the centre of the hall’s ceiling (thanks Justin). All of this work focuses on creating a space that welcomes you inside, to enjoy the spirit of the season; to celebrate light in the darkness.
Our shows and events aim to do that as well. Over the next few weeks we have a little bit of something for everyone.
For those with a few (or many) items left on their shopping list, we’re delighted to be hosting an artisan market on December 14 from 10 am to 7 pm. We love offering the opportunity for local makers to display their fine pieces and to share their creativity with the community.
In the spirit of community building, December 14 at 6 pm is also the one and only chance you’ll have to catch Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some).
A small, but mighty group of community players have been rehearsing fervently over the past number of weeks to bring this whimsical performance to the stage. It’s silly, over the top, and perhaps, even a little educational. Tickets are Pay What You Wish, which means you decide your ticket price when you arrive.
On December 15, a matinee performance at 2 pm brings A Fascinating Ladies Christmas to the stage. Starring Catherine O’Brien, Kelley Mooney and Alison Kelly, The Fascinating Ladies explore holiday classics in the style of your favourite female artists from the last century, from the Andrews Sisters to Dolly Parton to Sarah McLachlan and more. The afternoon will be a confection of holiday favourites, all wrapped up with beautiful three-part harmonies, fine dance numbers, wit, warmth and good cheer.
Our holiday celebrations continue on December 20 with Patrick Ledwell and Mark Haines in Ledwell & Haines Christmas Special and December 29, Dufflebag Theatre returns with Little Red Riding Hood.
For tickets or more information, visit www.kingsplayhouse.com or call 1-888-346-5666 or visit us at 65 Grafton Street in Georgetown. We aim to make our performances and events accessible to all. If cost is a barrier, please contact us for volunteer opportunities or for one of our Pay It Forward tickets.
