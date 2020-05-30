While obviously disappointed a big part of his summer has disappeared, Trevor MacDonald stands behind the decision of the PEI Association of Exhibitions to pull the plug on the summer fair circuit and is confident of a bigger and better show season in 2021.
The Murray River man has been exhibiting poultry regularly at six exhibitions across PEI, as well as fairs in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Quebec, since 1978. For the past 20-plus years, he has also worked in the office at Old Home Week for part of the summer and has been an announcer for cattle shows at the Provincial Exhibition and the Dundas Plowing Match.
“It is a big chunk of my summer for sure,” Mr MacDonald said. “Most years, I would be working on organizing a couple of shows right now.”
Mr MacDonald said the cancellation of the Island shows was something he had expected for some time, noting Quebec was the first to cancel, followed by New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, and a lot of the shows in Ontario are gone as well.
He said he will definitely miss the social aspect.
“It is a great chance to get together with the other exhibitors.”
The shows also provide a marvellous opportunity for non-farmers who attend the shows a taste of rural life.
“Every show you would go to you has people coming up to you asking questions about how the birds are raised,” he said.
“It is a great opportunity and I know it is the same for exhibitors of other animals. It is a big reason why a lot of us do it.”
Mr MacDonald said he never thought he would see a cancellation on this large a scale in his lifetime noting, “these exhibitions are a vital part of their communities and many go back not just decades but in some cases well over a century.”
The oldest fair in the province is the Eastern Kings Exhibition, which traces its roots back to 1841.
The president of the Prince Edward Island Association of Exhibitions admits the decision to put the festivals on hold wasn’t easy.
Robert Wood, who is involved with the Kensington Community Harvest Festival, said the exhibitions took the step after consultations with Chief Public Health Officer Dr Heather Morrison.
The third phase of the Renew PEI guidelines will only allow outdoor gathering of up to 20 people as of June 1. Festivals and events would be allowed under the fourth phase of the guidelines but there is no tentative implementation date.
The list of cancelled events includes: Tignish Irish Moss Festival, PEI Potato Blossom Festival, Prince County Exhibition, Summerside Lobster Carnival, Northumberland Fisheries Festival, Crapaud Exhibition and Tractor Pull, Kensington Community Harvest Festival, Dundas Plowing Match & Agricultural Fair, L’Exposition Agricole et le Festival Acadien and the Eastern Kings Exhibition. The PEI Youth Talent competitions, which were held in association with various festivals and exhibitions, are also cancelled.
Mr Wood said after lengthy discussions with the Department of Agriculture and Land, the PEIAE board of directors believes cancelling the large events is essential to ensure the safety of volunteers, exhibitors and visitors to the events.
“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that OHW (Old Home Week) will not be happening in 2020,” notes a statement from the province’s largest fair.
“The health and safety of our visitors, exhibitors, vendors, staff and the general public is our top priority. To all the essential workers out there working every day in our province we send a huge amount of gratitude.”
The administrative director of PEI 4-H said her members will definitely miss the exhibition experience.
Rayanne Frizzell said while members enjoy the friendly rivalry, the social aspect of the competition is equally important.
“I grew up going to exhibitions and it is just something you did every summer,” she said.
Ms Frizzell also has a keen appreciation for the effort it takes to stage a summer show since she was previously the general manager of Old Home Week.
“A lot of people have put an incredible amount of hours into planning this year’s shows and now they are not going to happen. I think people understand why but it is still a bit surreal to be honest with you.”
The General Manager of the PEI Potato Board said his organization was involved with a number of the exhibitions as a sponsor, especially the PEI Potato Blossom Festival in O’Leary.
Greg Donald said the exhibitions were a great way to showcase the industry to the non-farming public.
“These festivals have been such a part of their communities for a very long time,” he said. “It won’t seem like summer without them.”
That said, Mr Donald added the challenge will now be up to the agriculture industry to find new and creative ways to engage with the non-farming public. He pointed to a campaign last season that saw signs erected in fields across the province telling passersby what was growing in the field, as an example. That was linked to a website that provided more details about the crop.
