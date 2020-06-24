Katy and Sarah- Jane

Katy MacKinnon, left, and Sarah-Jane Parnell, 2020 grads from École La Belle Cloche received their diplomas and awards Monday night in front of a small crowd of family. A slightly larger reception was held outdoors where well-wishers congratulated the two. Katy is the daughter of Louise and Bernard MacKinnon of Goose River and Sarah, who was the recipient of the Governor General Medal, is the daughter of Katrina and Robert Parnell, Strathcona. Charlotte MacAulay photo

