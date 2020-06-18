Hello Islanders. I was just thinking about how much easier it would be now for all Islanders if the previous governments had not been so corrupt and wasteful with Island tax dollars.
Remember the PNP, e-gaming, large loans and grants to the wealthy and money wasted forcing annexation and amalgamation on residents against their wishes. This government promised to reverse that amalgamation and revise the MGA to make it fair for everyone, instead they are continuing to funnel Island taxpayer dollars (at last $1.5 million so far this year) into this project. Money that is being wasted on splash pads and bridges could have been used for critical needs such as COVID-19 testing to allow Islanders to continue working.
It’s time to get rid of government corruption, patronage, corporate welfare and handouts to government insiders. So, failing marks for the Conservatives and the official opposition for not forcing the changes that rural PEI needs. Government waste has caused us to be in debt by **$2,250, 464,900 for 150,000 Islanders.** That is disgraceful. We expected better of you.
Thank God for Dr Heather Morrison and the excellent job she has done so far steering us through this pandemic. Without her, we would be in far worse shape now. From this veteran and the Rural Coalition, thank you to all the doctors, nurses, technicians, truckers, and all essential workers who have risked their own lives, and those of their families, for Islanders. God bless.
Gary Robbins,
Rural Coalition of PEI
