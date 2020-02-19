Wednesday’s Toonie Night had two close games at the Montague Curling Club this week.
We all know how much more exciting a close game can be and my favourite match this week had to be the one with Sterling Higginbotham, Jan VanIderstine, Urban Chaisson and Brian Crane. They played against Leonard Doyle, Bill Power, Carole MacDonald and Tom O’Rourke. In the end Leonard pulled his team through for the win.
On Thursday night I was rooting for Tammy Dewar, Darlene London, Robyn MacDonald and Gail Greene. They faced Matthew MacDonald, Leonard MacIssac. Steven MacLeod and Robert Campbell. The girls looked sharp starting off but couldn’t seem to overpower the men.
My favourite weekend of the year was this past weekend when the Fair Isle Ford Men’s Spiel drew a great selection of players.
My main focus was on the team of Bob Smith, George Koke, Shane MacDonald and Eddie Donahue. There is something about older men and this team with one young lad in the mix had it going on. They went undefeated in the event winning their last game against Sterling Higginbotham, Wade Higginbotham, Bill Power and Dawson Higginbotham.
