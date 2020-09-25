A 911 call reporting a flue fire on Main Street Montague this morning turned out to be a false alarm.
The Montague Fire Department responded with four trucks and about 20 firefighters to Maritime Madness Hot Sauces on the south side of the bridge.
Fire Chief Tommy MacLeod said because of the tinted front windows on the storefront, firefighters weren’t taking any chances and smashed the door.
“It appears like smoke on the windows and rather than wait for someone to come with a key, they (firefighters) made entry to make sure,” Mr MacLeod said.
Steam coming from the building was actually mistaken for smoke. No one was injured in the incident.
Business owner Amiel LeBlanc expects the door will be replaced today.
Kings District RCMP put out a notice on its social media channels requesting people avoid the area of Main Street between Wood Islands Road and Water Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.