A family of two were displaced by fire yesterday in Souris.
The fire was contained to one room, which received extensive damage, in the house on LaVie Avenue. There is considerable smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the dwelling said Souris Fire Chief Colin LaVie.
“We weren’t long knocking the fire back once we got there,” Mr LaVie said noting fire fighters received the call at approximately 4:30 with Souris, St Peters and Eastern Kings fire departments all responding.
The mother and daughter were not at home at the time the fire started, but there was a person, who escaped without injury, doing renovation work.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.