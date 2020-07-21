A family pet, that roused her owner awake early this morning in Murray Harbour, is in part credited with preventing a situation from becoming a whole lot more serious after an electronics device overheated causing a minor fire.
Shannon Penny lives behind Rail Head Park, just off the village’s main Street and the hero of the day is her German Shepherd, Shredder.
The Shepherd, who is 6-7 months old is one of five dogs in the household.
“He usually wakes me up at 6 or 6:30 am for something to do,” Ms Penny said adding, that this time Shredder was acting different and that’s when she smelled smoke.
Ms Penny moved quickly to first get her pets out the door and to safety. Then she was able to shut off the main power to her home.
The culprit in the incident was a gaming console in her son Rowan’s bedroom. Incidentally today (July 21 is Rowan’s 10th birthday).
Ms Penny said damage was minimal and mostly contained to the bedroom.
When she told Rowan, who was staying with family members at the time, what had happened he was upset at the loss of his gaming console.
However, “It happened and we’re all good,” Ms Penny said.
The PEI Fire Marshal determined the cause “was accidental and due to radiant heat igniting combustible materials.”
The Murray Harbour and Murray River Fire Departments responded to the call along with Kings District RCMP.
