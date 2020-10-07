Working alongside Island politicians for 30 years, I have encountered a few outstanding individuals,men and women of great ability,and some with unique character and personality who loved to take centre stage in the theatre of our public life.
The late Nancy Guptill of Summerside, former municipal councillor, MLA, Minister, and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, was one of those people.
A radiotherapy technician by training, Guptill came to the Island with her family from Nova Scotia in 1975, eventually making Summerside her home. Because she was not ‘from here’, and a woman, she didn’t realistically think politics at any level was in her future. But after serving two terms on the Summerside Town Council, she was convinced by Liberal Party operatives to contest the old district of Fifth Prince in a 1987 provincial byelection.
She won that byelection and two years later was appointed Minister of Tourism and Parks in the young Liberal government of Joseph A. Ghiz. In 1991 she was appointed Minister of Labour, and from 1991 to 1993 served as the minister responsible for the Status of Women.
From the outset, Guptill proved to be an excellent constituency politician, and a natural campaigner at election time. She had an authentic interest in the lives of the people she represented, did her best to understand their concerns, and her
positive attitude and radiant personality allowed her to connect with them.
But it was in her later role as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly that Nancy Guptill really shone, and displayed her strength of character and leadership. For Island women it was a momentous time. In the general election of 1993 following the retirement from politics of Joe Ghiz, his successor as Liberal leader Catherine Callbeck swept the province winning a lopsided majority and becoming the first woman elected premier in Canada.
When the Legislative Assembly met following that election, the stars were aligned in an unprecedented and historic manner. Guptill was elected Speaker while her Liberal col- league Libbe Hubley became Deputy Speaker. Catherine Callbeck was premier of course, and Pat Mella the only surviving Conservative was Leader of the
Official Opposition. Meantime, down the road at Fanningbank, Marion Reid served as Lieutenant Governor. In other words, all five of the most important civic offices in the province, except for the Chief Justice, were held by women.
Looking back it was more accidental than providential, however it illustrated for Islanders the talent and strength of women in public life.
Catherine Callbeck’s time as premier was relatively short- lived, fatally wounded by necessary but highly unpopular public sector wage rollback legislation.The ubiquitous‘seven and a half per cent’ rollback was seen as violating labour agreements, and it triggered Callbeck’s resignation as Liberal leader.
I still find it ironic that after Pat Binns became premier in 1996, having campaigned from Tignish to Souris against the Callbeck government and the wage rollback legislation, the bean farmer from Hopefield left the legislation in place. He could have easily repealed it, and restored the lost wages to public sector workers, but in the rearview mirror as a governing politician he knew it had been necessary to restore financial balance in the province.
During pas- sage of the reviled Callbeck government’s wage rollback legislation you could cut the air in the Assembly with a dull stick. With hundreds of teachers and union members protesting outside the tension inside was palpable as the government defended its legislation. And across the floor from the premier was the indefatigable Pat Mella, Leader of the Official Opposition and the only surviving member of the other major party.
Now, prior to each daily sitting and before the public and media are allowed access to the chamber, it is tradition for the Speaker to lead all members in prayer.The Lord’s Prayer is recited of course but at that time two old English prayers as well, one of which gave Speaker Guptill some difficulty, in particular the line “behold all dwellers of the earth.” When she bellowed out “behold all droolers of the earth” instead,with the passion of an evangelical preacher, the tense chamber erupted in hilarious laughter, giving incalculable relief.
During her time as Speaker, Guptill is affectionately remembered for that sort of joviality and down to earth charm, but I also knew her to be a woman of principle and character. She knew it was important to do the right thing, and she did not hesitate to enforce the rules, or the laws, even when it involved one of her Liberal colleagues.
Speaker Guptill was also calm and stalwart in a crisis.
When a deranged individual placed a pipe bomb next to the north exterior wall of Province House in 1995 with the legislative assembly sitting, Guptill remained calm as the windows were blown in and shards of glass covered the floor. It was a terrifying and unprecedented event, and yet Speaker Guptill took charge of the situation and helped guide her legislative colleagues to safety.
What a tragedy that day might have been. I was standing on the main stairs at the time having watched a group of children from a nearby daycare walk by with their teachers minutes before the explosion.
Nancy Guptill was all about family and community. Although the Island was not her native home, she embraced it, and breathed its spirit, and contributed significantly to its public life.
Farewell Speaker Guptill.
