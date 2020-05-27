Farmers markets play an important role in the eastern PEI economy during the summer and fall months but with COVID-19 restrictions it’s uncertain whether they will go ahead this year or not.
One vendor, Jim Graham of Souris, creates his own brand of sauces, aptly named Souris Sauces, which he sold at the Souris Farmer’s Market last year.
“It’s probably going to end up taking 30 per cent of my business away, not having them go to this year,” Mr Graham said.
The potential loss of sales won’t be the end of the line for his business as he also sells at a number of stores around Souris and in Charlottetown.
None of the organizers of the Souris market was available for comment.
The uncertainty also weighs heavy on the Cardigan Market.
“We basically had to take it upon ourselves to decide. Until we can get clear information, we wouldn’t reopen,” John Quimby said.
A concern for farmers markets, according to Mr Quimby, has been a lack of guidance from the province on how to proceed with the 2020 season. The markets must submit a plan for their operations for approval.
The Cardigan Market has been housed in the former Cardigan Train Station for the past eight years.
Mr Quimby said the board’s main concern is for the safety of their vendors and customers given the usual social nature at the market.
“I think the overriding sense is it’s a small space. There’s a community space and a small cafe - people would come and gather in the market for half a day,” he said.
“We felt like there was really no way for us to operate it the way people have come to expect it to be.”
The board for the Cardigan Market has been looking into some alternatives such as moving outdoors to help maintain physical distancing.
The Murray Harbour Farmers Market, which traditionally has 15 vendors, is in the same position.
“We really don’t know what it’s going to look like,” said Jackie MacNeill Doiron.
The market is a popular gathering place each Saturday morning particularly among area seniors and return customers.
“The first thing we are in the process of doing is contacting our vendors to ensure they are onboard to even to go ahead with the market for this summer,” Ms MacNeill Doiron said. “If they are not on board we don’t need to go any further.
“If the vendors are in agreement we have to ensure the community centre is available and can provide a safe space. If the centre is available then we need to determine if we can have the vendors on-site or if we will need to look at a curbside pickup,” she added.
However, all of this can change in a moment, she said.
Community centres are on the list of facilities scheduled to open under Phase 3 of the province’s Renew PEI plan. Farmers markets are listed as an essential service by the province.
