Pungent, rotten smells have been wafting from the head of Murray River over the past few weeks as waters turned milky, lime green in colour.
“That sounds like anoxia,” said Cindy Crane, a surface water biologist who monitors waterways with the province’s Department of Environment Water and Climate Change.
Anoxic water events have been confirmed in at least 15 rivers and one pond on the Island so far this summer. They include: Souris River in Kings County as well as Mill River, Mill Creek, Montrose River and Trout River in Prince County.
When sea lettuce, phytoplankton or other types of algae die, the decay process uses oxygen. When all of the oxygen is stripped from water it’s considered anoxic. The lack of oxygen, the die-off process and affiliated bacteria usually cause the water to turn milky, murky white or green colour and to smell like rotten eggs or turnips.
Ms Crane’s department checked the upper portion of the Murray River on August 25 and 27 and detected signs of anoxic waters like some discolouration, the distinct rotting smell and dead sea lettuce along the shoreline.
When water oxygen levels were checked she said they were on the low side but not low enough to be considered anoxic at the time.
“We feel the area is recovering from an anoxic event that occurred earlier,” she said.
“I wouldn’t call what we have here a natural situation,” Ms Crane said. “This is clearly caused by human action, adding nutrients to a system it can’t tolerate.”
Nutrients from fertilizers used for agriculture leach into soil and waterways causing an over abundant growth of sea lettuce, phytoplankton and algae. Other sources of excess nutrients and growth can be seafood processing plants and sewer systems.
She said anoxic events seen in PEI’s estuaries are different from, for example, algae blooming to an extent a system can handle, an occurrence often seen in maturing lake systems.
“It’s a huge deal,” Michael Van Den Heuval said.
Mr Van Den Heuvel is an associate biology professor with UPEI and the Canada Research Chair in Watershed Ecological Integrity. He said anoxia causes a litany of effects.
“We see regular anoxia in something like 26 or 28 estuaries on PEI. It’s actually severe enough to kill everything in 10 to 25 per cent of the estuary.”
Anoxic waters affect PEI’s oyster, mussel and other shellfish industries, the eel fishing industry, the Island’s tourism industry and generally cause environmental systems to become less healthy.
Bob MacLeod, president of the PEI Shellfish Association lives in Poplar Grove in West Prince. He has seen anoxic waters affect shellfish harvesters at various points over the years.
“It doesn’t just affect the 25 people harvesting in one area that has turned anoxic. Anoxic waters affect the industry because those 25 people where a lot of the shellfish have died are looking to fish where others have been fishing before.”
“There is no Band-Aid solution, you really have to stop nitrate pollution or nitrogen pollution in particular,” Mr Van Den Heuvel said adding, 80 per cent of excess nitrates, which lead to anoxic waters, are attributed to agriculture.
“The unpopular thing for me to say is much of the nitrate comes from potatoes because of the fertilizer they require. So you either don’t grow as many potatoes or you find ways to give potatoes less nutrients.”
Solutions include diversifying crops, adding an extra crop into a farm’s rotation schedule, planting strategic potato varieties which require less nutrients and changing fertilization methods.
Mr Van Den Heuvel recognizes the challenges associated with each solution.
“There are certainly some potato varieties that have considerably less nutrient requirements but just planting another variety isn’t as easy as it sounds, big producers want certain varieties for their French fries.”
Spreading granular fertilizer through potato furrows is a common fertilization method.
“The option we’re interested in researching is actually fertigation where you can give your plants little bits of fertilizer when and where they need it through an irrigation system. This is rather than spreading a lot of nutrients in the furrows and hoping some get to the plant eventually,” Mr Van Den Heuvel said.
An obstacle to this solution has been a moratorium on high capacity wells for irrigation on the Island for nearly eight years now, he said. The moratorium has been in effect pending legislation of a Water Act on PEI.
“This has been a controversial issue,” he said adding, there has been talk of need for research about benefits of fertigation and to determine Island water systems’ sustainable capacities before allowing use of high capacity wells for crop irrigation.
“What’s going to happen for farmers is in limbo right now, but the ability to irrigate is part of the equation that could allow precision farming. At least for the larger operations that can afford the costs associated with this style of growing.”
Mr Van Den Heuvel acknowledges, to Island farmers who have been able to rely on profits from potato crops for years, diversifying is sometimes seen as a risk requiring trial and error and presenting new challenges. Adding additional crops to rotation schedules presents similar challenges.
He said these solutions could be big changes for Island farmers but not undoable or impossible.
