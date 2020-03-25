Thank you (Paul MacNeill) for your comments about CBC. It’s disgraceful that they would put Compass on hold at such a crucial time. My concern is they will cancel Compass. Your commentary is right on the mark. We’ve never needed local programming more than we do now.
I’m 84 and have never experienced anything like what we’re dealing with now. My family lived in Moncton in the 1940s and 50s. The only time I can remember schools being closed was during the polio epidemic in the 1950s. During the Second World War the only major change was rationing. We were still able to do all our normal activities, visiting, having visitors, going to school and church.
Regarding rationing, maybe ration cards should be brought back so as to stop people from hoarding and to stop those who are scooping up lots of supplies and reselling them at obscene profits.
My Mother was in Exeter Hospital, New Hampshire, when Spanish Flu hit. She was born in 1897 and went there when she was 18 to nursing school. What is amazing is she got the Spanish Flu, recovered and came home to Charlottetown to recuperate. She died in 1994, age 97.
Stay well, take care of yourself.
Janet Gaudet
St. Catherines, New Haven area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.