COVID-19 is no excuse and should in no uncertain terms be engaged as a crutch or grounds for illegal behaviour or harm to others.
Certainly stress exists. It is created by financial uncertainty and emotional tension but how individuals choose to respond is paramount.
No part of this pandemic forces drivers to push the speedometer of their rig to exceed, and in numerous instances this summer, double the speed limit.
A global virus isn’t responsible for drivers getting behind the wheel to drive while impaired either.
That’s like blaming liquor stores and cannabis outlets for the ongoing number of drunk drivers and alcohol related fatalities in this province.
If you want to board the anxiety bus rolling along the highway of fear of catching and dying from COVID-19,you might want to park the rig,roll up the windows and lock the door.
It’s critical to remember it’s the individual who has the final say in how they respond to the angst hanging over this pandemic like an ugly black cloud of apprehension.
Nothing is to be gained by inflating fear with warnings of a ‘second wave’.
The public can only do what it can do and there’s certainly nothing healthy about living day to day with unease, afraid to go to the grocery store or carry out necessary errands.
Superstores, nation-wide, introduced a mandatory mask policy on September 1. Other big box stores will likely follow.
Once again the choice is yours to make: either wear a mask, don’t shop at that particular store or order your groceries online.
In all that’s questionable about the approach to this pandemic the one thing no one can take away from you is the right to choose.
Stumbling through the process of this pandemic is worrisome.
Fear perpetuates insecurity and that’s basically where we’re at in regards to schools opening for the first time since March Break.There is great unease among many bus drivers.They don’t know what to expect. Teachers too will take their position on the front lines. Even greater intrepidation is being induced into students with an order to wear masks and distance themselves from friends and classmates.
Isn’t that a wonderful formula for learning?
Parents, teachers, bus drivers, and custodial staff have a right to speak up.
Or do they?
Here we go again with the word fear. Fear of losing a job can silence even the most out- spoken and opinionated - even if their stance is correct and in the best interest of others.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada. com
