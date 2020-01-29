The Kings County Music Festival is looking for young musicians who enjoy performing to consider entering their festival which takes place in early May. Classes are offered in piano, voice, instrumental, and choral (school and community) for all levels; beginner to advanced.
Guidelines, a list of classes, and the entry form can be found at the PEI Kiwanis Music Festival website: www.peikiwanismusicfestival.ca/kings-county/
The Kings County Music Festival is one of the four local divisions of the PEI Kiwanis Music Festival Association whose purpose is to promote and encourage growth in music through local festivals in competitive and non-competitive classes. Competitors may be recommended to the provincial music festival by adjudicators at the local festivals.
This year’s festival in Kings County takes place May 4-8, 2020 at Hillcrest United Church in Montague. The week concludes with the Award’s Night Concert on May 9. This evening is a highlight of the week and many students receive monetary awards to support their musical studies.
The entry deadline for the 2020 Kings County Music Festival is February 14, 2020. If you have any questions, please contact one of the coordinators: Lynda Sharp 902-651-2560 lynda240@bellaliant.net or Anne White 902-838-2660 dawhite@pei.sympatico.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.