I feel like I and others like myself without computers or cell phones are being discriminated against.
With voice mail, caller ID, answering machines etc some people in offices do not return calls.
I am completely fed up with all this crap. People pretending they are too busy to call back. It’s down right rude!
How do they figure some women in past generations who had 15 or more children, with no electricity, managed time to talk on the phone if they were fortunate enough to have one.
It seems like we’re living in a world that’s spinning out of control.
COVID-19 is just one example of perhaps a greater awakening. So don’t get too high and mighty with technology, you no-return-calls people.
We are all creations of God, rich or poor, educated or uneducated.
Juanita Leeco,
Montague
