The broken pay system for federal government employees has caused havoc with personal and professional lives, said Dan Aikken a member of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC).
Mr Aiken was one of several individuals taking part in a sit-in at Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay’s office Friday in Montague. Their goal was to shine a light on the 4th anniversary of the Phoenix Pay system debacle.
On paper, government says the system which has both overpaid and underpaid employees is improving, but the workers are not seeing that, Mr Aiken explained.
“There is a lot of stress that comes with not knowing what your paycheque is going to be each week,” he said.
In what has become known as the Monday Morning Lottery, federal employees across the country log into their accounts to see whether or not this will be a week where they will have proper pay.
According to the most recent poll, more than 100,000 public service employees said they have experienced pay issues within the last year.
But the problem goes well beyond the weekly issues, said Jody LaPieree, regional VP for the union for Veteran’s Affairs.
“It affects families too,” he said, explaining how inaccurate pay records leads to inaccurate T4s.
“Tax assessments affect child tax benefits and alimony payments,” he said.
Though there is an ‘Emergency Fund’ system in place the reality of it is those funds have to be paid back and are usually taken from an employee’s next pay leaving them right back where they started.
“People have lost homes, had cars repossessed and have to choose what bills to pay,” Virginia Vaillancourt, National President of Union of Veterans Affairs Canada said.
“A federal public service employee shouldn’t have to deal with any of it.”
For most of those present, this was their second visit to Mr MacAulay’s Montague office.
One year ago, a sit-in resulted in Mr MacAulay agreeing to take their concerns to the Treasury Board.
Mr Aiken said they have not heard back from Mr MacAulay on the subject and are looking for answers. Much the same as last year, Mr MacAulay wasn’t in the office and agreed to have a conference call with the group later in the day.
On PEI there are over 3,000 public service employees with more than 1,000 residing in Mr MacAulay’s Cardigan Riding.
The public service representatives agree the longer the Phoenix Pay system is in operation more and more problems will arise.
