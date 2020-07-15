The call centre that handles requests for reservations aboard Northumberland Ferries two ships is training more agents following a deluge of requests when the service opened to non-esential traffic earlier this month.
Don Cormier, vice president of operations for Northumberland Ferries told The Graphic more than 1,000 calls were being made per day at the initial start of the Atlantic tourism bubble.
Reservations can also be made online.
Ferries are scheduled to make crossings from Wood Islands to Caribou, Nova Scotia six times a day, seven days a week July 3 through September 7.
Both the MV Confederation and the MV Holiday Island are running at 50 per cent cabin passenger capacity to allow physical distancing. Passengers are permitted to stay in their vehicles throughout the trip.
Vehicle capacity is only affected depending by the number of passengers agreeing to isolate in their vehicles for the approximate 75 minute crossing.
(0) comments
