Traffic numbers for the Northumberland ferries are surpassing what was expected for an off- beat season.
Don Cormier, Vice-President of Operations and Management,said when the Atlantic bubble opened on July 3, traffic levels were at 30 per cent of what are normally seen at that time of year. By the end of August, traffic levels hov- ered between 50 and 60 per cent.
“What we’re experiencing for traffic has met our expectations, probably even exceeded them slightly,”Mr Cormier said.
Transport truck traffic has remained strong this year.
Mr Cormier said the crossing schedule was tailored somewhat to help accommodate truckers looking to make multiple trips across the Strait in one day. The MV Confederation begins the day with a 6:30 am departure and the
Holiday Island makes her first trip at 11:15 am to assist in peak hours of the day.
The two ferries split six depar- tures from Wood Islands each day this season. A typical year would see the ferries running nine depar- tures in peak season.
With fewer departures this sea- son,it has also resulted in reduced staff on the ships.
“We’re offering fewer trips so there has been some consequenc- es in terms of fewer employees required,”Mr Cormier said,adding the number of staff is not propor- tionate to the number of depar- tures.
Aside from one day of rough waters last week, the ferry service has had smooth sailing so far with no cancelled crossings.
With public health restrictions in place, ferry passengers have been offered an option to remain in their vehicles rather than going to the passenger deck.
While numbers vary between the two ships, Mr Cormier said 30 to 50 per cent of passengers opt to stay in their vehicles.
He said the Holiday Island is
more popular with passengers staying in their vehicles as the ship has open vehicle decks with a view of the surroundings.
“They (passengers) find it
reassuring they can remain iso- lated in their vehicles and don’t mind spending their journey there,”Mr Cormier said.
