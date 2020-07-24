In Youth Court in Georgetown Provincial Court on Thursday, July 16, three Kings County youths were sentenced after two were involved in an altercation at a high school party in February.
One 17-year-old youth pled guilty to assault.
The court heard the youth, who was not invited to the party, joined in a fight already in progress. After receiving a punch from the victim the youth kicked the victim several times.
The youth was sentenced to 12 months probation including stipulations to stay away from the victim, write a letter of apology to the victim and the host of the party, undergo any counselling recommended by the youth worker and perform 20 hours of community service.
The same sentence was handed to a second youth involved in the altercation. That youth was also at the party uninvited.
The youth, who was 17 at the time of the offense, pled guilty to assault and a charge of failing to stop for police which was related to another matter.
The youth pushed the victim to the ground during the fight.
The other charge was laid on May 10 in Charlottetown. Police encountered the youth driving at a high rate of speed on Kirkwood Drive.
Police pursued with the lights flashing, but the youth didn’t stop until they reached a parking lot where the youth and other passengers fled on foot.
After being taken into custody the youth admitted to being the driver of the vehicle. The youth was sentenced to a six month driving prohibition and ordered to pay a $300 fine.
Theft from shed
A third youth in court pled guilty to breach of probation and break and enter.
On March 16, police responded to a call from a residential street in Montague where it was reported there were two suspicious individuals walking around a vacant property. Police found fresh footprints around a shed on the property and intercepted the individuals. The youth provided a statement to police admitting to stealing gas from the shed a week earlier.
A short time later police found a generator in a nearby parking lot partially covered by a hoodie (sweater) and a skateboard.
The youth later admitted it had been taken from the shed that evening.
The youth was sentenced to 12 months probation, must pay $350 in restitution for damage to the shed door and write a letter of apology to the property owner.
