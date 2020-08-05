One person was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a two vehicle accident in Georgetown Royalty last week.
At approximately 3 pm on July 29, a car went through the stop sign at the two way stop intersection of Morrison Beach Road and North Royalty Road in Three Rivers.
The car collided with a half ton truck and the driver of the car had to be extracted from the vehicle said Georgetown Fire Chief Mark Gotell.
Members of the fire department used the jaws of life to remove the driver’s side door and then were able to get the driver out safely.
The driver was conscious at the time, but did have some cuts from the broken window.
Mr Gotell said it is a blind intersection.
“This is not the first accident that has happened in that intersection and it really should be looked at,” he added.
There were no injuries to the two occupants of the truck reported during the time members of the fire department were on the scene.
Kings District RCMP Constable Steve MacNeill said there is no indication charges will be laid at this time.
