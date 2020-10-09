Mutual aid is vital for volunteer fire departments in eastern PEI.
Any time a department needs extra hands they only have to put out the call to neighbouring departments and it is always answered.
“They come with fury,” said Murray River Assistant Fire Chief Robert MacLeod.
On August 7, faced with a forest fire on Point Pleasant Road, it wasn’t long before Mr MacLeod knew support was needed.
The first call went out to Murray Harbour, which Murray River is paired with for automatic mutual aid, and then Montague, Cardigan, Vernon River and Belfast.
“They can’t clean out their halls in case something happens in one of their own districts, but they bring whatever we need,” Mr MacLeod said.
That day, including the Provincial Forestry Department crews, 22 different apparatuses (pumpers and tankers) were on scene.
“We didn’t call Georgetown because we thought there should be one full department on standby in case there was another call in the area,” Mr MacLeod said.
The fire, of which the cause has been undetermined, swept across four acres and the Murray River Department members logged 300 hours over several days before all the hot spots were extinguished.
Mr MacLeod said they hadn’t experienced a scene like that since the spring of 2002 when a large forest fire erupted in Dover, a short distance from Murray River.
Fires aren’t something the volunteers want to experience anytime soon, but if they do it is good to know mutual aid is there.
St Peter’s Fire Chief Craig Campbell said their automatic mutual aid arrangement with the Morell Volunteer Fire Department is indispensable.
“It is nice to know you have the back up there when you need it,” Mr Campbell said.
Just a couple of weeks ago when the St Peter’s department responded to a dump fire, Morell volunteers showed up with three trucks and helped quell the flames in short order.
For the most part with automatic mutual aid neighbouring departments work very closely together all the time, no matter the type of call.
Pooling their resources, whether at the scene of an accident, a medical call or a fire is an asset.
“It is great to be able to work with each other so close and you can all learn from one another,” Mr MacLeod said.
Speaking to Fire Safety Week, Mr Campbell said members were out in full force on the weekend doing their annual volunteer flue cleaning for residents in the area.
This year they had about a dozen flues to clean and have been offering the service for more than two decades.
It is safety and prevention.
“It is better to clean them on a nice sunny Saturday afternoon in October rather than a windy, snowy night in the middle of winter,” Mr Campbell said.
