Fire chiefs around eastern PEI say the Island is facing some of the worst conditions for fires they have ever seen.
“I think this is probably the driest I’ve seen it in years,” said Montague Fire Chief Tommy MacLeod.
The fire weather index is set to “extreme” and “very high” in the northeastern and central-southeastern fire districts respectively, that eastern PEI falls in.
The announcement of the high ratings came last week shortly before a forest fire broke out on Point Pleasant Road in the Murray River area. The fire grew to three hectares or 7.4 acres before it was contained Friday evening.
Belfast Fire Chief Jason Rector echoed Mr MacLeod. The dry weather has already contributed to less severe calls the Belfast fire department has responded to over the past week such as multiple grass fires.
“We could definitely use some rain,” Mr Rector said.
Trucks from numerous departments responded to the forest fire in Murray River Friday evening. The Fire Marshal’s Office is not investigating the matter. Rather, the province’s Department of Environment, Water and Climate Change is investigating the cause of the fire.
Mike Montigny, Field Services Manager for the Forests, Fish and Wildlife Division, said in a statement “This fire had the potential to be much larger than it was. The public is urged to take caution. “
A crew from Mr Montigny’s division was on-site extinguishing the fire until Sunday evening.
A saving grace for the fire fighters on Friday evening came as the westward winds died down. RCMP said shortly before 6:30 pm that night the fire had been contained.
“That could of went a long way and affected a lot of people,” said Mr MacLeod.
All burning permits, residential and commercial have been suspended until weather conditions improve.
