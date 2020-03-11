Smoke could be seen more than six kilometres away early Monday evening as flames shot through the roof of MacKay Cold Storage in Beach Point.
The facility on Wharf Lane sits in close proximity to a processing plant on the wharf.
The building was destroyed. It is owned by Milton MacKay of Beach Point and serves as storage for foods such as frozen blueberries, cranberries and french fries etc.
Firemen were called to the scene around mid afternoon. and workers on the wharf were told to leave as plumes of toxic smoke blanketed the area.
Fire Departments from Belfast, Montague, Murray Harbour and Murray River responded along with Kings District RCMP and EMS. No injuries were reported.
More than 1,300 homes were without power in the Southern Kings and Queens area for a time in the afternoon. Power was restored around 6 pm.
Public access to the fire scene was shut off. The house closest to the fire is occupied by Jim MacKenzie and firemen recommended he relocate temporarily. Mr MacKenzie went to neighbour Ida MacKenzie’s home which wasn’t affected by the smoke.
Other residents, who remained vigilant, were given the okay to return to their homes.
Glenna and Dalvay Pollard, whose home is in close proximity, said they would remain at home unless advised to leave.
Ms Pollard said they could see the fire from their property but smoke wasn’t an issue.
The Graphic was unable to contact Mr MacKay before press time and the cause of the fire was not known Monday evening.
Around 7 pm Kings District RCMP Sergeant Chris Gunn said firefighter’s efforts were focussed on protecting nearby structures at that time.
