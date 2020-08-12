I would like to forward a few comments I have about the forest fire in the Murray River area last Friday.
I am with the Cardigan Volunteer Fire Department and we got the call at 3:49 pm on that hot Friday. We responded with two tankers and nine fire fighters. When we arrived, the fire was well underway. But with good direction and management from the Murray River Fire Department and the Department of Forestry, the fire was brought under control with the help of five other fire departments.
To outsiders, it may have looked like chaos with red lights going in every direction, but from the inside, with the use of mutual aid radios (communication radios that are used between all fire departments, EMS, and RCMP on that scene) all departments knew what was going on and what to do next. Without good directions and the communication radios, this fire could and would have been a lot worse.
On another note, I know the media was on scene earlier in the day to get some footage for a good story. But the untold story was that night at the Murray River Fire Hall where the half-ton trucks were returning to the hall with hot, exhausted, dirty fire fighters sitting on truck loads of black charred fire hose, knowing they still have hours of work to get all the hose cleaned and rolled and back in the trucks that night to be ready in case another call came in. I know I left our hall after eleven that evening, but I bet you some fire fighters put in a lot longer day than I did.
Hats off to all the volunteers and people who gave up their Friday evening and came together to keep Islanders safe that day and every day. Thanks to the women who came around with food and much needed water; to the EMS on standby in case of a personal emergency; to the RCMP and the highway flaggers who kept the roads safe; to the forestry service and the six fire departments with all their fire fighters who worked so hard in that heat and smoke. So the next time you see red flashing lights on a fire truck speeding by, pull over, tip your hat and say a small prayer that everyone stays safe.
Tony Van den Broek
38-year volunteer firefighter
