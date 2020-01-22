A Nova Scotia engineering company, Lengkeek Vessel Engineering and a European vessel design company will receive $3.1 million from Transport Canada to provide technical support in the building of two east coast ferries.
The ferries will replace the MV Holiday Island on the Wood Islands to Caribou run and the MV Madeleine which sails from Souris, PEI to Cap-aux-Meules, Madeleine Islands.
The company in conjunction with Knud E. Hansen was awarded the contract in November 2019 a week before a $1 million contract was awarded to Quebec shipyard Chantier Davie for initial project work related to the construction of the two ships.
The engineering companies are contracted to “provide expert advice and technical oversight to Transport Canada throughout the project leading to and including the construction of two new ferry vessels,” according a spokesperson from Public Services and Procurement Canada.
This contract is for Phase 1 which covers pre-construction activities to be completed within two years, said a spokesperson from Transport Canada.
Any decision on extending the contract for design, construction oversight and warranty will be made at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.