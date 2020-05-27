Cardigan Communities Development Association, CCDA, had some eager volunteers getting the soil ready for planting in the new Community Garden last week. From left are Alex MacDonald, Hannah Sibbick, Olivia Sibbick and David Sibbick. Hannah is the newest member of the board for the nonprofit organization whose mandate is to make Cardigan and area a better place to live. CCDA president Jock MacDonald is hopeful the spot will provide some much needed outdoor relaxation for a few area residents after being cooped up for so long. Six plots will be available to anyone in the community and will be given out on a first come, first served basis. Charlotte MacAulay photo
