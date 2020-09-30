A loaded herring boat was towed into Beach Point wharf this morning under the watchful eye of a Coast Guard helicopter after she began taking on water. The disabled craft is owned by Daryl McMillan, from North Lake.
Beach Point fisherman Murray MacLeod was on his way out on board the Maggie Jane when he heard the distress call from Sydney, Nova Scotia, on his radio. He responded immediately, tied a line onto Mr MacMillan's boat and towed her into the slip where volunteer firemen quickly went into action.
Fire crews pumped water from the Golden Dawn while fish plant crews unloaded Mr McMillan's herring catch.
No one was injured in the incident.
Further details, photos and video will be posted shortly.
