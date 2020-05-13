After much delay and debate about the spring lobster season, fishermen are now prepping for a confirmed setting day of May 15.
For Peter Boertien, who fishes out of Souris, the delay has thankfully not presented much issue for him.
“A two week delay? No, it doesn’t hurt us at all,” he said.
With his boat ready to be loaded with traps and bait to fill the traps, Mr Boertien isn’t concerned for himself or his crew working together in closer quarters.
“What I’m scared of is the fact 30 or 45 percent of all the fish plants are working with locals that I bet are 55 or older,” he said, adding concerns of the closure of beef processing plants in western Canada due to COVID-19 outbreaks and the potential for a similar situation here.
“I think we’re fishing this year to ruin the next three years for price,” said Mr Boertien.
He sees buyers for lobster having more supply than there is demand for the shellfish this year. Buyers’ freezers would fill up and create a trickle down effect that would negatively impact lobster prices over the next three years.
Mr Boertien has been fishing for almost 30 years with his own fleet and says he has “never seen anything like it.”
He has prepared for the season further by getting his lobster bait last season and keeping it frozen over the winter.
Darrell Lesperance, who fishes out of Naufrage, has his boat in the water in anticipation for setting day. Mr Lesperance catches his own bait in the off-season and keeps it frozen for next year.
He does purchase some bait as needed during the season as well.
“We should have enough for this year but you don’t know how long it’s going to last,” said Mr Lesperance.
He doesn’t see the price of bait rising over the course of the season and sees it staying at the same price as last year because frozen bait such as mackerel or herring would have been bought by bait sellers last year and still be in storage.
Ian MacPherson, Executive Director for the PEI Fishermen’s Association, sees the price of bait rising.
“I think that is more along where people get their bait or if they catch their own or do they buy it locally?” said Mr MacPherson.
No processors were available to speak about their preparations for the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.