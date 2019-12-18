It has been two-and-a-half years since the #HowManyWade social media campaign brought to light just how many people were falling through the cracks in mental health system on PEI.
There is no doubt strides have been made since that time to improve services. There is the “announcement” of revamping the Hillsborough Hospital and funding has been doled out for organizations such as Canadian Mental Health to expand its services into rural PEI.
But two years later there is still a shortage of psychiatrists and it seems emergency and inpatient services are limping along.
It is hard to imagine just how much effect this is having on the individuals who require the services.
When someone needs help the system needs to be set up so those needs are met.
Psychiatrists aren’t staying to work in PEI because they can’t handle the workload in the already stressed system. Who can blame them?
Still their expertise is needed so a solution must be found.
The good news is the current government wants the replacement of Hillsborough Hospital to happen in two to three years rather than the five laid out by the previous government.
The bad news - no further announcements on that since June.
Charlotte MacAulay
