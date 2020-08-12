Five new cases of COVID 19 on PEI are related to international travel said Chief Public Health Officer, Dr Heather Morrison, at an unscheduled press briefing Wednesday morning.
All five are male essential workers in their 30s and 40s who travelled into PEI July 30.
They have been in self isolation since their arrival to PEI.
“The detection of these five new cases shows that our systems are working well,” sDr Morrison said.
The cases were detected by routine COVID-19 testing and they had very few, if any, contacts with other people upon arrival.
She expects contact tracing and any investigation of possible linkages between cases to be completed within the next 24 to 48 hours.
At this stage nothing indicates a cluster of cases like this would affect back to school plans, she added.
