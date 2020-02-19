Five candidates are in the running to fill an empty chair on Souris Town Council.
Conor Mullally, Denis Thibodeau, Anne McPhee, Boyd Leard, and Curtis Laybolt have all put their name forward for the spot recently vacated when Joanne Dunphy gave up her seat after winning the position of mayor in a fall by election.
Voting will take place Monday, March 2 at St. Mary’s Parish Hall with the advance poll set for Saturday, February 29, 2020.
