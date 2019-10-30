Hello PEI. I haven’t written a letter here in awhile. It seems we didn’t change much with our provincial election. The people we supported for change are suddenly not talking or doing as promised.
I see Minister Fox spent time with Three Rivers Council recently telling them Three Rivers is working well but he didn’t want to hear anything to the contrary from the councillors.
Hmm, that does sound familiar.
Oh yes, now I remember, I believe it was Mr Brown saying Three Rivers is community driven, over and over, no matter how much the people in the community said they didn’t want it.
Can you see how people might get upset to keep hearing it’s working well considering the majority said NO?
Mr Brown was wrong. That’s why he is no longer in that seat. Do you think Mr Fox will figure out it’s not HIS seat, it’s OUR seat and he is a temporary incumbent in it?
Now, they’re starting to work on the bylaws. There go the last of residents’ rights.
As predicted, Three Rivers is only working well for the councillors and those getting benefits from this ill-fated amalgamation.
Three Rivers Council is planning on building a bridge to nowhere at a cost of $1 million.
We were saddened by the fact the PC party turned their backs on rural PEI as soon as they won the election. The PCs all voted against the Municipal Government Act and they stated that on numerous occasions. Now that they have the power to change it, suddenly they are defending it.
The Rural Coalition of PEI Inc is not going away. Rural people aren’t going away. The PC Party lost to the Greens in the city. Where does the PC Party think their votes came from? We will do everything legally possible to try to reason with these people, but if they are unwilling to work with us, we are left with no option but court challenges. We know with the judges being provincially appointed, we probably won’t win the first challenge. We expect that, but I suspect things will change rapidly when we go to the Superior Court and Islanders find out how many taxpayer dollars this government is willing to spend to fight democracy.
If you are one of the 1,428 who were forced to be part of Three Rivers against your will, or if you are now disenchanted with Three Rivers and what it turned out to be, please take a moment to send a letter, email, or phone Minister Fox and/or Premier King and let them know that no matter how many times they insist this abomination is working, it’s not.
The only thing the government fears is when the people speak with one voice. Democracy is much more important than tax dollars. MLAs and premiers are still just civil servants and they work for you - the people. Don’t let them forget that.
Thank you,
Gary Robbins
Veteran,
Martinvale
