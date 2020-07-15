It is indeed disgusting to witness the flag visitors see when they arrive and depart from our beautiful Epekwitk via Wood Islands.
I called PEI Tourism in September of 2019 and again on Tuesday, June, 23, 2020 asking them to remove the flag. They refused on the grounds former Abegweit Band Chief Brian Francis and former Chief of the Lennox Island Band chose the flag.
If that is true, they didn’t do any research before requesting the province use that offensive flag. The two chiefs, the Department of Tourism and the Secretariat of Indigenous Affairs are negligent in not researching the background of the flag in spite of the fact I informed the department the decision was made without the knowledge of the Mi’kmaq Elders or the Mikmaq community.
The flag belongs to another era in history and is an embarrassment to all. The Catholic Church had a council in the 1960s in which they renewed the church around the world and got rid of intolerance for other religions. They would be the first to disown the flag in question as it has nothing to do with the current spirit of Christianity or the intolerance for other religions that the flag portrays.
For instance, it states, Nin Alaso tmoinoi gil Mento Tooe (“I am a Catholic, you are a devil, get out.”)
It makes one wonder where that flag came from in the first place? Who sanctioned it? When we read the history of the Diocese of Charlottetown there is no reference to such a flag or to the spirit portrayed in its message. The fact it is flying is an embarrassment to all. If anybody had done research they would have discovered how offensive this flag really is. They would have questioned what era the flag belonged to and would have identified the designer and the persons who approved it.
The message makes me question if it was ever a flag intended for official use? Overlooking all of these things creates an embarrassing situation for everybody and begs the question, why is it still flying?
If the province of PEI does not remove that flag, then we the Mi’kmaq People should remove it ourselves and replace it with the proper flag. Governments must come to the realization that reconciliation means more than a song and a dance. The word should be changed to reconcile-action, meaning we have to bring an end to the systematic racism that is embedded in both the federal and provincial governments as well as most of Canadian Society.
Keptin Dr. John Joe Sark LLD (Hon)
Mi’kmaq Grand Council
Johnstons River
