Kate Henriques’s flower business has slowed since COVID-19 spread across Canada, but she is arranging to offer a bit of blossoming cheer to Island moms this Mother’s Day.
Ms Henriques manages Country Garden Florist in Montague and Branches and Blooms in Souris and has drastically reduced her services because of the pandemic.
“It’s had a huge impact on every aspect of our business,” she says.
Ms Henriques has been offering phone sales and online orders by contact-free delivery but sales have dropped and inventory from growers and wholesalers has been limited.
“Flowers are an emotional purchase for people. We’re involved with every event, holiday and occurrence in people’s life from new baby flowers, to getting married, to prom, to sympathy flowers.”
Ms Henriques says each of her businesses’ main markets have been affected by COVID-19.
Flowers sold to show sympathy at funerals usually creates about 50 to 60 percent of her day-to-day business.
“We’re not doing sympathy work because of the way funerals are being held now,” she says.
Weddings traditionally keep her businesses profitable throughout the summer months but many weddings will be postponed.
“They don’t even know if they’ll be able to come to the Island,” says Ms Henriques about couples who had planned to hold their wedding in PEI, “never mind have a venue or be able to get together with people.”
Ms Henriques says she will be able to offer flowers for Mother’s Day but she expects sales to be down.
Customers won’t be able to choose the flowers in their Mother’s Day arrangements, instead Ms Henriques will offer designer’s choice bouquets to best utilize her available flower stock.
The decrease in demand, caused by economic and social disruptions world-wide, has affected the variety of flower stock available from growers and wholesalers.
“With business basically collapsing world-wide they had hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars worth of product they had no market for,” says Ms Henriques about growers and wholesalers.
“That product was basically pulled out of the greenhouses, pulled out of the fields and composted, chopped up and destroyed.”
Growers have reacted to the shift in demand by making conservative planting decisions.
Wholesalers and small businesses have reacted in a similar way by limiting their orders to what they know will sell or to what has been pre-booked to avoid wasting flowers and money, says Ms Henriques.
“It’s limited what we have access to as a florist.”
The flowers in Ms Henriques’ shops are imported from as close to home as Nova Scotia or Ontario and as far away as Ecuador, California or the Netherlands.
Katherine Curtis owns and operates Alberton Florists in Prince County.
“It’s coming up to Mother’s Day which is one of our biggest holidays,” says Ms Curtis. “If we can’t do anything for Mother’s Day, it puts us on the back burner for the rest of the year.”
Ms Curtis had to close her shop because of low demand, difficulties sourcing stock, and to follow public health recommendations.
“It’s been hard because we know that at a time like this, there are no communications and we feel flowers are a great way to connect with friends and loved ones, they cheer people up. It feels like we’re caught between a rock and a hard stone.”
Ms Curtis’s shop will be open for Mother’s Day with curbside pick-up and a delivery option.
This year Mother’s Day flower sales will be more important than usual for Ms Curtis, who says these sales can be the boost her business needs to make it through this hard time.
