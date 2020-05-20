One hundred and forty people were infected in Newfoundland from one single person just before social distancing was enacted. Like everyone, we are under directive of the government that in order to operate we must have safety precautions to ensure safe social distancing and cleanliness in our store. With the COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking great efforts and great expense to ensure we have the safest store environment possibly for our customers, our team and our community.
Every day our team has to deal with a range of responses from angry ‘this is not necessary’ to fearful ‘no one is safe’. We do know COVID-19 is especially cruel to older populations. PEI has the second oldest population in North America, Kings County has the oldest population on PEI and healthcare resources are extremely limited so we all know ‘herd immunity’ is really not a viable alternative for us. While understanding and remaining vigilantly concerned about the issues of health, economy, democracy, mental health and inconvenience, we simply cannot afford an outbreak in our community.
Our 5 point policy is 1) Hello 2) How are you? 3) Wash your hands 4) Keep your social distance 5) Have a nice day. These measures are inconvenient but life is precious, we all have to do our part and yes, that includes looking after ourselves, visitors, friends and neighbors. We are fortunate to have a business that is open. There are 70 grocery stores in Quebec that have been closed due to COVID-19 and one in Nova Scotia. Some stores are not allowing people inside, some are doing corral service. We believe our measures best allow our customers full access and safety at the same time. We believe it is not too big of an ask for everyone to do their part in these trying times which are going to last into the foreseeable future.
Not being permitted in public places if one has travelled out of province is not our regulation, it is a provincial directive under Emergency Measures and the Quarantine Act. We don’t want to be bothering with these bothersome and expensive precautions however they are necessary to keep everyone as safe as possible while serving everyone as well as possible. We are providing an extra level of service and care to health care workers, truck drivers, part time residents, visitors and others who are under the self-isolation directive of the Province. Off Islanders are always welcome and if needed, yes we will take an email order and deliver.
COVID-19 doesn’t care what anyone thinks. COVID-19 is not a problem until it is a problem and then it is too late. Where COVID-19 appears it is very serious and can be harsh in the extreme. As inconvenient as these measures are for all of us, we are simply trying to stay safe for you, ourselves and our community. We are making our best efforts to serve you and at the same time to keep safe because we can ill afford to have this infection come to our community to effect us, our friends and loved ones.
We wish you well in this strange and difficult time and may God bless us all.
Alan MacPhee,
Management and Team
Main Street Mall,
MacPhee’s Market, Main Street Home Hardware Building Center.
