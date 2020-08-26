The Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank’s effort to keep the shelves well stocked is being challenged by local grocery chains.
Earlier this month food bank managers Vivian and Frank Dourte found out they would not be able to make bulk purchases at local grocery stores in Montague as they usually do.The reason they were given is an anticipation for a second wave of COVID-19 and potential food shortages. Similar fears were expressed by the chains earlier this year when the pandemic first hit in March.
“We wanted to support local but we had to go off-Island,”Ms Dourte said.
Bulk ordering with a mainland vendor meant food items were delivered right to the food bank in Lower Montague.
Additionally, the food bank has been running short on reusable grocery bags due to pandemic restrictions. The service is running a new program where reusable grocery bags are filled with enough food for a child’s lunch for a week.
“That program has been running really well,” Ms Dourte said.
The food bank will be getting some respite from the federal government.
Ms Dourte said the food bank will be receiving part of 72 pallets of mostly non- perishable food items and reclaimed products coming to PEI.
The pallets won’t arrive all at once and Ms Dourte has been speaking with the owners of cold storage units in the area to house some of the inventory.The federal program to help the food banks was in response to the initial shutdown of the country from COVID-19 and surplus food left from the restaurant and hospitality industry as well as from farmers.
The Dourtes have been searching since early March for someone to take over the day to day operations of the food bank.
While they haven’t had any offers yet,they remain understanding that the role of running the day-to-day operations is a unique one.
“We didn’t have a choice and we understand why people didn’t want to step forward so we just managed,” Mr Dourte said.
Ms Dourte added she “wasn’t about to just walk away.”
The couple feels they have put their heart and soul into the food bank and want make sure it is held in good hands like those of the 15 volunteers that help run the operation day-to-day.
Ms Dourte puts about 12 hours a week into the food bank right now between run- ning the operation and handling the accounting end of the service. Mr Dourte has been able to roll back his commitment somewhat to handle picking up food orders and donations to be brought to the food bank when he isn’t at the couple’s health shop in Montague.
