Frank and Vivian Dourte are looking to step down from the management side of Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank after two-and-a-half years at the helm.
The couple, who run the day-to-day operations of the Montague-based food bank, are looking for a fresh face to take over for multiple reasons.
“We’re in no rush, we’re here to get the right people,” Mr Dourte said. He emphasizes that he and his wife will work with their replacement to ease them into the managing position.
Health reasons and time commitments prompted the Dourtes to step down.
Mr Dourte has multiple sclerosis and cites exhaustion from daily commitments as one of the reasons he is leaving. He commits approximately 20 hours per week to the food bank.
“By the time I do that I can’t function at home,” he said, adding his wife also has two jobs aside from doing the books for the food bank.
Mr Dourte expects a transition of two months but realizes that can vary. He hopes to find someone with a flexible schedule, noting someone who is retired and can do basic accounting might be best served as the new manager.
The food bank is supported by 20 volunteers helping with the daily operations.
The Dourtes will stay on the board of directors after a replacement has been found. Mr Dourte wants to help with more fundraisers such as the black-tie dinner held at the Kings Playhouse on Valentine’s Day.
