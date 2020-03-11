Management and volunteers at the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank in Lower Montague are making preparations in the event issues related to the COVID-19 virus arise.
Their efforts are focussed on the continuance of service to clients if, due to illness, they are forced to isolate themselves.
“We serve a lot of vulnerable people who have compromised immune systems or addictions and if they got sick and were quarantined, it’s going to be hard for them,” food bank manager Frank Dourte said.
Aside from keeping the shelves well stocked, Mr Dourte felt it prudent to bring in supplies such as hand sanitizer, bleach and protective masks.
However, while picking up these items, he ran into another issue.
“(Ten bottles) of hand sanitizer is all I could find in Montague. That’s it.”
Mr Dourte said he visited four Montague businesses and found limited stocks of sanitizer, bleach and face masks. Many of those supplies will be needed by staff as they go about their tasks at the food bank.
“We have everything we need, it’s the community I’m worried about,” Mr Dourte said.
The issue of supply shortages stretches beyond the Three Rivers region.
“Mostly hand sanitizer is the thing we are short on right now,” said Karen Creighan, owner of the Main Street Pharmasave in Souris.
She said the wholesale supplier for her business caps the amount of product stores can purchase on a daily basis.
“I know there’s been talk of toilet paper (selling out) in other places but we haven’t seen that here,” she said.
The Graphic reached out to other businesses across eastern PEI and the shortage of these specific items was widespread.
Mr Dourte recognizes that the COVID-19 may be causing some fear and stress for people. To relieve his own anxiety, he gleaned information through an online course presented by the World Health Organization (WHO).
“About a week ago I realized we cannot contain (COVID-19),” Mr Dourte said.
“We can do our part to minimize (the spread) and that’s my approach.”
Some volunteers at the food bank have medical backgrounds and Mr Dourte is consulting with them on proper procedures to prevent the spread of the virus.
The food bank’s goal is to make sure clients receive their regular allotment. Typically one box of food is issued per person and this is intended to last three to five days.
However, in the event of illness among clients “We want to minimize contact,” Mr Dourte said. “We’re thinking of putting a call out to the community to get some extra drivers to do home delivery. I think that would be the safest bet.”
Mr Dourte is hopeful the province might help cover the cost of that transportation.
If home delivery isn’t possible another option might be for clients to remain in the parking lot while a volunteer loads food items into the trunk of their vehicle.
“I would feel better at night. I would feel like I’ve done everything to protect our staff and I’ve done everything I could possibly think of to protect the public,” he said.
According to the federal government’s website, as of Monday morning, there were 62 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus and no deaths in Canada. The virus, which originated in China, has spread to 77 countries.
