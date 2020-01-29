Islanders should expect to pay more for their food in 2020, according to a report commissioned by Dalhousie University and the University of Guelph.
This is the 10th edition of Canada’s Food Price Report, and the document notes most of the major food category predictions in the 2019 study were met with the exception of meat, seafood and vegetables.
“In 2019, our models predicted Canadian families would spend up to $12,157 on food,” the report states. “Based on the 2019 inflation rate to date, they are likely to spend $12,180, missing our target by $23.
This model proves to be effective in predicting food costs for Canadians with our model for 2019 being 99.8 per cent accurate.”
Over the last 10 years, this report has considered many market instruments and macro-economic factors in its forecasts: financial indicators, recession signals, currencies and Canada-specific information.
In the 2019 report, two major categories (meat and seafood) were predicted to decrease in price because of a rise in the plant-based alternative protein category and the volatile seafood market.
The 2020 forecast suggests overall food prices will increase two to four per cent. It also predicts annual food expenditures for the average Canadian family will rise by $487 from 2019 figures. Annually, this represents a total forecasted household expenditure on food of $12,667.
The report predicts prices in PEI, British Columbia, Manitoba and Quebec will exceed the national average, while price increases in Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are expected to be lower than the national average. The cost of food in Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador is likely to align with the national average.
Prices for bakery goods are expected to increase zero to two per cent; dairy 1 to 2 per cent; fruits 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent; meat 4 per cent to six per cent; other food items 0 per cent to 2 per cent; restaurant prices - 2 per cent to 4 per cent; seafood 2 per cent to 4 per cent and vegetables 2 per cent to 4 per cent.
“In retrospect, 2019 saw continued trade uncertainty, with the United States taking an aggressive stance on trade with China by imposing significant tariffs on a multitude of products imported into the US,” according to the document.
“The repercussions continue to impact the global economy and the tariff war is expected to slow down in the coming months as the US enters an election year and China sees currency valuation risks on the horizon.”
The researchers noted many Canadians remain skeptical that the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement trade deal will succeed as it continues to be scrutinized by leading experts. The unpredictable relationship with our largest trading partner remains a question mark for many food industry participants in Canada.
“However, Canada continues to seek alternative opportunities through market diversification with the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which will link 11 countries representing 495 million consumers and 13.5 per cent of global GDP,” the forecast states. “China also curtailed Canadian agricultural trade in 2019 causing canola and pork producers to falter with international market access.”
A diplomatic dispute has China barring the import of canola from major producers. Furthermore, China also slowed its Canadian pork imports due to threats of the global epidemic of African swine fever and further retaliatory measures on Canada. While this has been happening, wheat exports to China from Canada have skyrocketed in 2019 showing signs of optimism and global trade tensions maturing.
The Bank of Canada left its target interest rates unchanged in 2019 at 1.75 per cent. This in turn has protected against some economic uncertainties and the anticipated global growth slowdown in coming years. As wages remain flat in Canada, inflation continues to rise, and affordability of food continues to be a challenge for Canadian households.
“In 2020, the elephant in the room is climate change and its impact on our food systems,” researchers predict. “More specifically, Canadian food systems will be affected by changing weather patterns including droughts and forest fires, heavy precipitation, reduced freshwater access and rising sea levels.”
Climate models suggest that Canada’s agricultural regions will subsequently feel the impacts of a drier summer season and increased spring and winter precipitation. Canadian farmers will face challenges in the future dealing with unpredictable crop yields, heat-wave livestock threats, pasture availability and pest and disease outbreaks.
However, the forecast notes those models also suggest, if managed properly, climate change could help Canada improve soil health by enhancing carbon sequestration processes and reducing emissions of greenhouse gases. Finally, as the federal government tries to implement the carbon tax across all provincial jurisdictions to curb greenhouse gas emissions, food prices will feel the repercussions from the government’s roll-out of the policy tool.
“The 2020 major food issues in Canada include single-use plastic packaging of food products and its impact on consumer perceptions and price changes, Canada’s exports impacted by protectionist trade environments, outbreaks of illness from vegetables, and ongoing agri-food innovation within the supply chain giving rise to more customizable and tailored food options for consumers,” the document concludes.
