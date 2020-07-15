Everything works until it doesn’t.
New sparkling yellow crosswalk lights are in place at the end of the Montague bridge on the approach to Station Street and well frequented Montague waterfront.
The lights themselves work great.
So, why in the name of all things relating to safety are pedestrians reluctant to push the button to activate the lights?
The same situation challenges motorists a short distance up the street in front of the Post Office. Similar lights are in place there but far too much foot traffic ignores the button on the crosswalk posts and scurry across the street sometimes finding themselves dodging passing rigs.
There is a great deal of pedestrian traffic in the town and motorists are already challenged to navigate narrow streets and maneuver around limited spaces for parked vehicles. They don’t need to risk hitting someone because of simple neglect by walkers.
The need for crosswalk lighting has rolled along from one council to the next for decades - long before Montague became part of the Three Rivers union.
It only makes sense for pedestrians to want to be as visible as possible while crossing the street.
The lights work but the process isn’t always in tune. Do everyone a favour please, push the button, wait for the lights to activate, look both ways before crossing and everyone will have a much happier and safer day.
Who goes there ...friend or foe?
An interesting point was expressed recently regarding masked shoppers entering businesses.
It would be next to impossible to identify a thief, whether their image was captured on security cameras or not.
A point yes, but how valid?
For years a trend saw youths cover their heads and much of their face when they wore hoodies.
It was actually unnerving at times but shop owners quickly adapted and demanded hoods down before entering their premises.
It was a reasonable request and both sides adjusted.
It’s just a matter of time before some innovative entrepreneur comes up with a solution to the present-day mask situation.
In fact if that was the biggest issue facing us in 2020 we’d all be grinning ear-to-ear behind those face coverings.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
